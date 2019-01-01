My Queue

Making Sales

15 Ways to Make Quick Cash on the Side
Small Business Heroes

15 Ways to Make Quick Cash on the Side

If you need money quickly, here are some solid ideas.
Carolyn Sun | 10 min read
4 Outdated Tactics That Sabotage Your Sales

4 Outdated Tactics That Sabotage Your Sales

It seems counterintuitive, but you'll close more deals if you stop pitching. Ask questions, listen and get to know what your prospective client really needs.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
3 Ways to Read Your Customers' Minds

3 Ways to Read Your Customers' Minds

Try these scrappy ways to gather intelligence and write sales copy that prospects can't resist
Maria Ross | 5 min read
If 80 Percent of Success Is Showing Up Then 20 Percent Is Following up

If 80 Percent of Success Is Showing Up Then 20 Percent Is Following up

The excuses are many, but the solution is surprisingly simple.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
It's Mid-Year and Time for a Reality Check

It's Mid-Year and Time for a Reality Check

Set your goals exuberantly but evaluate your progress soberly.
John Holland | 5 min read

How Is It That 'Business Development' Isn't Sales?
Closing Sales

How Is It That 'Business Development' Isn't Sales?

Every member of the team is part of the sales team. The ones who don't realize it need to.
Grant Cardone | 8 min read
5 Invaluable Sales Tips From a Former Door-to-Door Salesman
Sales Strategies

5 Invaluable Sales Tips From a Former Door-to-Door Salesman

Knocking on somebody's front door is the coldest call there is.
Timo Rein | 8 min read
Sales Success Secrets for Your Next Tradeshow
Small Business Heroes

Sales Success Secrets for Your Next Tradeshow

Failed events are dues paid and lessons learned. Don't quit. Implement the second to get ROI from the first.
Shaun Buck | 5 min read
Vice Presidents of Marketing Are Busy People. Here's How to Properly Pitch to Them.
Sales

Vice Presidents of Marketing Are Busy People. Here's How to Properly Pitch to Them.

Use these 10 guidelines to prepare for a successful engagement with a marketing decision-maker.
John Arnold | 5 min read
4 Sales Mantras to Memorize and Why They Work
Sales

4 Sales Mantras to Memorize and Why They Work

You're not pushing a product -- you're changing minds.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid
Sales

3 Major Sales Mistakes You Must Avoid

Consultant Jeff Hoffman addresses three common problems.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
Would You Try This Man's Wacky Sales Pitches? (You Should -- They Worked!)
Sales

Would You Try This Man's Wacky Sales Pitches? (You Should -- They Worked!)

Doug Baldasare would try just about anything to close a sale. Here's how he got customers' attention.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
Features Tell But Benefits Sell
Sales

Features Tell But Benefits Sell

Inspirational language packaged with a great benefits-focused message helps create binding relationships with others.
Ivan Misner | 5 min read
Overcoming the Fear of Sales in 4 Simple Steps
Sales

Overcoming the Fear of Sales in 4 Simple Steps

People rarely start business because they want to sell their product but selling products is what every business is really about.
Gene Hammett | 5 min read
How to Tell the Difference Between a Hot Lead and a Dud
Sales Strategies

How to Tell the Difference Between a Hot Lead and a Dud

Always make sure your prospects have an assignment. Without one, they aren't invested in the solution.
Joanne Black | 5 min read