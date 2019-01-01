There are no Videos in your queue.
Making Sales
It seems counterintuitive, but you'll close more deals if you stop pitching. Ask questions, listen and get to know what your prospective client really needs.
Try these scrappy ways to gather intelligence and write sales copy that prospects can't resist
The excuses are many, but the solution is surprisingly simple.
Set your goals exuberantly but evaluate your progress soberly.
Closing Sales
Every member of the team is part of the sales team. The ones who don't realize it need to.
Sales Strategies
Knocking on somebody's front door is the coldest call there is.
Small Business Heroes
Failed events are dues paid and lessons learned. Don't quit. Implement the second to get ROI from the first.
Sales
Use these 10 guidelines to prepare for a successful engagement with a marketing decision-maker.
Sales
You're not pushing a product -- you're changing minds.
Sales
Consultant Jeff Hoffman addresses three common problems.
Sales
Doug Baldasare would try just about anything to close a sale. Here's how he got customers' attention.
Sales
Inspirational language packaged with a great benefits-focused message helps create binding relationships with others.
Sales
People rarely start business because they want to sell their product but selling products is what every business is really about.
Sales Strategies
Always make sure your prospects have an assignment. Without one, they aren't invested in the solution.
