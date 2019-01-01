My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Making Voice Visual

To Improve at Speaking, Try Annotating Your Words With These 5 Symbols
Public Speaking

To Improve at Speaking, Try Annotating Your Words With These 5 Symbols

Preparing in advance can help you practice where to put the stress in your voice or add dramatic pauses.
Arthur Joseph | 3 min read