World's Leading Retail Chain Says Mall Culture is Never Going to Die in India
World's Leading Retail Chain Says Mall Culture is Never Going to Die in India

India is more than ready for brick and mortar retail to grow fourfold says LuLu Exchange's Abeed Ahamed
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Fights and Disturbances Shut Down Malls Across U.S.

Several malls across the United States on Monday during the typically busy post-Christmas shopping day.
Reuters | 3 min read
Malls In India Can Now Stretch For More Hours; How Does It Change Things for The Retail Space?

Individuals generally go shopping for very selective products on ecommerce platforms like mobile and mobile accessories, apparels and footwear
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read