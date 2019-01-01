My Queue

mamás

mamás

¿Sabes qué hace tu mamá en Twitter?

Si tu mamá tiene cuenta de Twitter con más seguidores que tú, aquí te decimos qué es lo que busca, comparte y sigue.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
51% de las mexicanas dejaron la escuela cuando se convirtieron en mamás

Falta de dinero y tiempo son las principales razones por las que no continuaron sus estudios, según OCCMundial.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read
4 consejos financieros para mamás

Cuidar del gasto familiar y distribuirlo para satisfacer necesidades básicas como alimentación y vestimenta puede ser una misión complicada para muchos miembros del hogar. Sin embargo, durante años, las jefas de familia han ayudado a preservar y expandir su patrimonio.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read