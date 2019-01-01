My Queue

management philosophy

The Power of Personal Touch Leadership
The Power of Personal Touch Leadership

Management is not about strategy, it's about execution. Every action should be taken with a personal touch.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read
The 'Triangles of Success' Are More Than a Good Laugh

HBO's Silicon Valley offers insight into the perennial struggle between sales and engineering, between marketing and manufacturing.
Steve Harvey | 5 min read