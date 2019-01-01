There are no Videos in your queue.
Management Style
Leadership
Four ways to seek results, not remorse.
A habituated mindset, probably created in the past, can lock a founder into wrongheaded decisions that can cripple a startup. Recognizing the pattern is the first step in breaking free.
Teams that go the extra mile every day inevitably slam into a wall.
Hiring good people is just the first step. You need to manage relationships with employees continuously in order to reap the benefits they bring.
Your team will make their greatest contributions when they are clear what it is you value most.
More From This Topic
Delegation
Aim to make yourself dispensable when running your business.
Management Style
Companies, after all, don't choose managers by drawing names out of a hat. So, how do good employees become bad managers?
Communication Strategies
Leaders should engage a greater number of voices in the conversation and seek to understand the emotional motivations at play.
Management Style
If the mid-levels aren't happy, good luck making anyone else happy.
Business Management
For a business to grow it needs to rely on strong managers with a special set of skills.
Performance Feedback
Silence may be golden -- but it can also be misleading. Don't let your performance suffer because your coworkers are confrontation averse.
Managing Employees
It happens all the time -- being put in a position to manage someone doing a job you cannot do yourself. Here's how to help that person along in other ways.
Management Style
Your employees dream that you care about and help foster their personal ambitions. Make their dreams reality.
Company Culture
A CEO offers three ways in which bridging the gap between manager and friend has helped his company succeed.
Thought Leaders
You're not handing over the reins of your company if you let thought leaders grown within the ranks -- and let yourself grow from their ideas.
