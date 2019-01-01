My Queue

Managing Change

What Taking My Company Into a Whole New Industry Has Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur
Pivots

What Taking My Company Into a Whole New Industry Has Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur

Whatever the reason for the move, with good planning, you'll find ways to pull up stakes and make a home someplace completely foreign to you.
Saagar Govil | 6 min read
Are You Ready for a Change? Here Are 5 Ways to Get Mentally Prepared.

Are You Ready for a Change? Here Are 5 Ways to Get Mentally Prepared.

It's going to happen. The only question is: Will you embrace it?
Jason Feifer | 7 min read
Why the Ability to Change Gears Is an Entrepreneur's Most Valuable Skill

Why the Ability to Change Gears Is an Entrepreneur's Most Valuable Skill

Today's million-dollar idea might be tomorrow's flop, so you need to be ready to adapt.
David Kleinhandler | 6 min read
Talking About Culture Is Hard. This Unusual Method Makes It Easier.

Talking About Culture Is Hard. This Unusual Method Makes It Easier.

Here's how we use metaphor to unlock positive dialogue and change around organizational behavior.
Hailey Brewer and Mollie West Duffy | 6 min read
Leading Your Company Forward in These Tumultuous Times

Leading Your Company Forward in These Tumultuous Times

A shifting power base in a polarizing political climate is changing the landscape of leadership. How do you garner trust, create a culture of accountability and ensure a healthy and productive workplace?
Larry Senn | 4 min read

2 Insights Entrepreneurs Can Take From Marty Crane and His Chair
Managing Change

2 Insights Entrepreneurs Can Take From Marty Crane and His Chair

That ugly, green recliner symbolizes the downsides of comfort, a reality entrepreneurs need to appreciate.
Allen Adamson | 3 min read
Change Is Not Enough -- We Must Evolve
Managing Change

Change Is Not Enough -- We Must Evolve

When it comes to your business, are you making the distinction between change and evolution?
Glenn Llopis | 1 min read
This Company Conducted a $1.2-Billion Restructuring as Part of Succession Planning -- Here's What You Need to Do to Prepare for a Leadership Change
Succession Planning

This Company Conducted a $1.2-Billion Restructuring as Part of Succession Planning -- Here's What You Need to Do to Prepare for a Leadership Change

How entrepreneurs and business owners can prepare for the next generation of leadership.
Randy Banchik and Joe Dykstra | 9 min read
10 Truths for Making Change Successful
Managing Change

10 Truths for Making Change Successful

Every change initiative is unique, but the truths about making change succeed are, by and large, the same.
Frank Calderoni | 7 min read
When and Why Co-Founders Should Stop Managing Their Company
Leadership

When and Why Co-Founders Should Stop Managing Their Company

While it may not be easy to step away from a management role in your business, at some point you see red flags that indicate it is time for a change.
Jim Krampen | 5 min read
How I Rebounded After Nearly Flunking Out of College
Career Growth

How I Rebounded After Nearly Flunking Out of College

Shame that you let down yourself and the people who have faith in you is a powerful motivator.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Are You a Real Entrepreneur or Just an Entrepreneur Lite?
Taking Risks

Are You a Real Entrepreneur or Just an Entrepreneur Lite?

It all comes down to facing your fears, challenging yourself and breaking out of your comfort zone.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
10 Lessons From Daily Life About Making Habits Stick
Habits

10 Lessons From Daily Life About Making Habits Stick

Better habits start with understanding why we want to change and what we stand to gain.
Ric Kelly | 10 min read
4 Reasons Small Business Owners Should Let Millennials Have Their Way
millennial workers

4 Reasons Small Business Owners Should Let Millennials Have Their Way

A new generation of employees is taking over the workforce. Strategic thinking demands you discover their gifts and inclinations before your competitors do.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Career Choices are Hard But This Is How You Make Them Easier
Career Advice

Career Choices are Hard But This Is How You Make Them Easier

If you stay true to yourself and let your life unfold organically, everything will work out fine.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read