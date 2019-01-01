My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Managing tasks

Are You Still Using Emails? Here's Why You Need to Switch to Task Management Apps
Task Management

Are You Still Using Emails? Here's Why You Need to Switch to Task Management Apps

Emails are now reserved for formal communication, whereas the everyday conversation about tasks that need to be done and their updates have moved on to these apps
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
How to Stay Focused as an Entrepreneur

How to Stay Focused as an Entrepreneur

Let's elaborate on how a high-performing entrepreneur tries to keep a balance between individual goals, team efficiency, personal life and a healthy living
Diksha Dutta | 7 min read
Urgent vs Important: How Can Entrepreneurs Find a Balance?

Urgent vs Important: How Can Entrepreneurs Find a Balance?

Understanding the difference between urgent and important can further help entrepreneurs to achieve greater productivity.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
A VC's Perspective - Open Your Eyes To Management AI

A VC's Perspective - Open Your Eyes To Management AI

Administrative tasks which used to take more time and money now can be managed using AI much faster
Anjli Jain | 4 min read