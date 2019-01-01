There are no Videos in your queue.
manners
Company Culture
Society tolerates behaviors inimical to the wellbeing of your company.
Customers can buy what you sell elsewhere, so show them courtesy, respect and gratitude for choosing you.
People mean well when they strike up a conversation. That's what makes is so hard to diplomatically tell them you have no time.
Courtesy requires a simple response to an email, especially if it's from someone you know.
Having dinner with business associates? Put down the damn phone.
Etiquette
Everyone wants praise but nice people often are often inadvertently rude when they receive it.
Personal Improvement
Use these tips to ensure you're putting your best foot forward and finding solid ground in a relationship.
Ethics
It's important to recognize that ethics are directly tied to a company's long-term success.
Texting
The venerable phone call has been supplanted by text messaging, which has introduced many new ways to be rude without meaning to.
Office Politics
Don't allow politics to change the way you see your colleagues, instead find work-related goals and values to discuss.
Professionalism
The ability to speak truthfully without causing offense is an invaluable asset in the world of business.
You don't mean to be rude anywhere but, when doing business internationally, you need to understand that what's polite in one society might shock you host in another.
