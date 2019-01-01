My Queue

manners

Company Culture

As Your Culture Goes, So Goes Your Company.

Society tolerates behaviors inimical to the wellbeing of your company.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
6 Ways to Exceed Your Customer's Expectations Just With Good Manners

Customers can buy what you sell elsewhere, so show them courtesy, respect and gratitude for choosing you.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
7 Ways to Politely Shut Down a Conversation

People mean well when they strike up a conversation. That's what makes is so hard to diplomatically tell them you have no time.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Why Won't You Respond to My Emails?

Courtesy requires a simple response to an email, especially if it's from someone you know.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
How I Turned Cell Phone Addiction Into a PR Opportunity

Having dinner with business associates? Put down the damn phone.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Etiquette

8 Ways to Gracefully Receive a Compliment

Everyone wants praise but nice people often are often inadvertently rude when they receive it.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Personal Improvement

8 Ways You're Making a Bad Impression and Don't Even Know It

Use these tips to ensure you're putting your best foot forward and finding solid ground in a relationship.
Jennifer Cohen | 5 min read
Ethics

Why the Golden Rule Must Be Practiced in Business

It's important to recognize that ethics are directly tied to a company's long-term success.
Brenton Hayden | 7 min read
Texting

The 7 Things You Need to Know to Text With Good Etiquette

The venerable phone call has been supplanted by text messaging, which has introduced many new ways to be rude without meaning to.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 3 min read
Customer Relationship Management

3 Ways to Offer a Sincere Apology to Clients

Since nobody is perfect, everybody needs to learn how to persuasively say "I'm sorry.''
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Office Politics

The Real Reason You Should Never Talk Politics at Work

Don't allow politics to change the way you see your colleagues, instead find work-related goals and values to discuss.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
Emotional Intelligence

The Biggest Judgment Error You Don't Know You're Making

Why we misunderstand others and others misunderstand us.
Tasha Eurich | 8 min read
Professionalism

The 5 Elements of the Consummately Tactful Professional

The ability to speak truthfully without causing offense is an invaluable asset in the world of business.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Leadership Qualities

The 3 Most Important Phrases In the Entrepreneurial Vocabulary

A little humility and good manners avoids many problems and solves the rest.
Lida Citroën | 5 min read
manners

Minding Your Manners When Dining Abroad

You don't mean to be rude anywhere but, when doing business internationally, you need to understand that what's polite in one society might shock you host in another.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read