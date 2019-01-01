Manual scavenging

Here's How This Start-up Is Fighting Manual Scavenging Using Robots
Cool Idea

Kerala-based Genrobotics specializes in design and development of robotic solutions to address manual scavenging. The company has now gone global with presence in the UAE and plans to extend footprint in other countries too.
Tahira Noor Khan | 3 min read