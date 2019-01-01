There are no Videos in your queue.
Manufacturers
factory tour
For entrepreneurs, taking a tour of America's backbone industries can be interesting and inspiring.
Co-founders of shoe company Jack Erwin, Ariel Nelson and Lane Gerson, didn't come from the fashion world, but they are now running a widely known men's shoe company.
Before you sign on the dotted line, make sure you know a lot about the company you're doing business with.
One entrepreneur is bringing the 'microbrew' model to manufacturing.
If you don't do your homework, choosing a manufacturer to develop your products can be a very long and costly process. Here are a few pointers on making the process less painful.
More From This Topic
Customer Feedback
Today's shopper wants to be heard, but today's manufacturers have big mouths and little ears.
Net Neutrality
'Current proposals to regulate the Internet with early 20th Century–era laws severely threaten continued growth.'
Shark Tank
Assembling your products outside of the U.S. can be a lot like driving blindfolded. But it doesn't have to be. Not if you steer clear of this all too common pitfall. Take it from the 'Queen of QVC.'
Kill Switch
Phones manufactured after July 1, 2015 and sold in the state must come equipped with an antitheft device that enables consumers to permanently shut them down.
The Grind
While larger companies can afford lost products during production runs, startups can't. Here are a few tips on ensuring your supply chain is as efficient as possible.
Product Development
The three spots where product development startups are most likely to stumble - and how to get around them
Manufacturing
There are several important factors to consider before you license your invention. Here's a handy overview to help you out.
Trep Talk
A technology and design center housed in New York's historic Brooklyn Navy Yard is changing what manufacturing in the U.S. will look like for future generations.
The Grind
Finding manufactures is a daunting task, particularly when dealing with factories overseas. Here are a few tips on making it easier.
