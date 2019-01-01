My Queue

Mapping

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World
Drones

Hint: It's saving lives.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
Apple Is Quietly Creating a New Indoor Mapping System

The app, called Indoor Survey, uses radio frequency measurements to let the user find their position in a building.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Google Patent Appeal Over Street View

The tech giant will indeed need to defend claims that its Street View mapping software violates patents held by someone else.
Reuters | 1 min read
Uber Just Bought Mapping Startup deCarta

The ridesharing tech company says geolocation and navigation technology is a big part of what keeps it running efficiently.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Discovering of Brain's GPS Takes Home Nobel Prize in Medicine

John O'Keefe, Mary-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser discovered place and grid cells, which help us navigate space and build mental maps of our surroundings – a major breakthrough for Alzheimer's research.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read

Be Trendy. Understand Where Your Business Fits In.
Leadership Qualities

Anticipate future changes in your industry, try to predict new directions and take steps to meet the challenges.
Ted Florence | 5 min read