Marc Andreesen
Leadership Qualities
A quest to understand how leadership decided the Super Bowl led to a trove of insights on this mysterious, admired trait.
The prominent venture capitalist and Facebook board director had condemned the Indian government for banning the social-media company's free Internet service.
The basic lessons we learned in physics class tell you everything you need to do to run a successful business. Hit the books.
One of America's most important venture capitalists talks tech bubbles, delayed gratification and his firm's efforts to hire a female partner.
There has never been a more dangerous time to be an unprotected public company, the prominent Silicon Valley investor said at an event this week.
Managing Change
Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen tried to bring attention to the concept in 17 tweets. But perhaps entrepreneurs need a new rallying cry.
Marc Andreesen
After six years serving on eBay's board of directors, Silicon Valley luminary is stepping down.
Investors
Famed venture capitalist Marc Andreessen crtiticized the billionaire activist investor's strategies.
Inspiration
Nearly every entrepreneur can benefit in one way or another from watching these videos culled from Stanford's YouTube channel.
Twitter
Prominent venture capitalist Fred Wilson says the social network should develop a feature that easily allows users to string together longer arguments via a series of numbered tweets. But would eliminating the platform's enforced brevity kill its central appeal?
Conflict
The billionaire investor says Marc Andreessen and Scott Cook have both acted in their own interest at the expense of the company's shareholders.
Technology
Health insurance exchanges go online, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. wants a few good entrepreneurs, CreateTech conference draws an eclectic crowd in Brooklyn, Marc Andreessen sits down with the Pando Monthly. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
