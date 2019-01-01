My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

March Madness

5 Traits of a Cinderella Sales Team
Sales

5 Traits of a Cinderella Sales Team

Some of the same qualities basketball teams use during March Madness can help propel your sales.
Mike Schultz | 5 min read
Warren Buffet's March Madness Contest Will Award One Employee $1 Million for Life

Warren Buffet's March Madness Contest Will Award One Employee $1 Million for Life

There are 282 trillion possible Sweet 16 variations.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Nextiva Used a Little Ingenuity -- and Dennis Rodman -- for a Marketing Slam Dunk

Nextiva Used a Little Ingenuity -- and Dennis Rodman -- for a Marketing Slam Dunk

Here's how the cloud-based business communications company routinely out-markets major competitors for a fraction of the budget.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Whether You're For Villanova or North Carolina, Learn How Your Team Can Have Its Own 'One Shining Moment'

Whether You're For Villanova or North Carolina, Learn How Your Team Can Have Its Own 'One Shining Moment'

Unless you're the '76 Hoosiers, your team will encounter losses or setbacks. It's the champions who are able to re-calibrate after a defeat, learn from it and use it to push them forward.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
Brain Break: How to Find and Play the Basketball Game Hidden in Facebook Messenger

Brain Break: How to Find and Play the Basketball Game Hidden in Facebook Messenger

TGIF, ballers. This sporty brain-drain's a slam dunk when it comes to wasting time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Go Green With These St. Patrick's Day-Themed Foods -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Go Green With These St. Patrick's Day-Themed Foods -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: If you get too rowdy from the day's celebrations and start drunk tweeting, your computer may be able to tell.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
3 Lessons All Businesses Can Take Away From March Madness
March Madness

3 Lessons All Businesses Can Take Away From March Madness

Will your company's team get to cut down the nets in the end or end up with a busted bracket?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
The 10 Most Important Minutes of Your Team's Day
Managing Employees

The 10 Most Important Minutes of Your Team's Day

March Madness serves as an excellent reminder to the value of the huddle. For one company, it has become an invaluable way to start and end the day.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Do You Have the Body Language of a Champion?
Body Language

Do You Have the Body Language of a Champion?

As the NCAA Tournament winds down, here's a little experiment to try out at your business.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
Learning From March Madness: Why Filing an Extension Could Be Your Sleeper Tax Strategy
Tax Center

Learning From March Madness: Why Filing an Extension Could Be Your Sleeper Tax Strategy

Business owners should take a cue from 'bracketologists' and embrace unconventional wisdom when it comes to filing an extension this season.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
Yes, You're Probably Guilty of the Biggest Office Time Wasters (Infographic)
Productivity

Yes, You're Probably Guilty of the Biggest Office Time Wasters (Infographic)

A recent survey proves you're not alone in thinking certain work disruptions are a waste of time.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read
In Basketball and Business, What Separates Winners and Losers?
Psychology

In Basketball and Business, What Separates Winners and Losers?

Little things make a difference, so you need to prepare yourself well.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
Fun Ways Brands Are Betting on March Madness
Growth Strategies

Fun Ways Brands Are Betting on March Madness

It's that time of year when offices everywhere are abuzz with talk of brackets. Here's how some companies are turning that enthusiasm into buzz.
Wendy Frink | 3 min read
5 Hiring Lessons From March Madness
March Madness

5 Hiring Lessons From March Madness

The same care and effort you take in building your bracket should be used when hiring, and similar elements should be evaluated.
3 min read
March Madness Wisdom: Scoring Under Pressure
Leadership Qualities

March Madness Wisdom: Scoring Under Pressure

Whether you're playing sports or running a business, follow these five pointers for a slam dunk
Jeremy Bloom | 4 min read
March Madness is the annual NCAA college basketball tournament, which takes place throughout the month of March. Many businesses tailor sales and marketing promotions around the basketball event.  