Marijuana

This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!
week in weed

Michigan ends prohibition, big tobacco eyes the bud game, and counterfeit carts hit the black market.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
How MedMen Is Making Marijuana Mainstream
Insights

MedMen's Adam Bierman wants to build the Apple Store of weed.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
This Week in Weed: South Korea Legalizes Medical Pot!
week in weed

South Korea 'goes green', Massachusetts spends on weed, and Vegas projects cannabis lounges!
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
This Week in Weed: Americans Vote on Cannabis!
week in weed

Americans make big weed decisions in midterm elections, Jeff Sessions is out and cannabis stocks rise, and can cartels keep up?
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
This Week in Weed: You Can Get High At This Airport!
week in weed

A major airline allows smoking on premises, the world's largest dispensary opens, and Coca Cola thinks again!
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
Rapper Chris Webby Explains How Cannabis Fits Into the Routine of a Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

There is no contradiction between enjoying marijuana and building a busy, successful career.
Javier Hasse | 4 min read
This Week in Weed: O, Cannabis!
week in weed

Canada legalizes Cannabis -- then it almost sells out of it.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
This Week in Weed: Cali Cannabis Cup Cancelled!
week in weed

High Times postpones it's annual fest, Walmart may see green and blue, and Canada is getting Lyfted
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)
week in weed

Los Angeles International lets you pack your stash, PepsiCo passes on cannabis, and a cheerleader bribes classmates with edibles.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
The Venerable Joint Has a Long History and a Bright Pre-Rolled Future
Marijuana

Humans have been smoking marijuana in pipes for millennia. Twisting it up in paper was a big innovation in the 1850s.
Sumit Mehta | 5 min read
The legal sales and purchase of marijuana -- also known as cannabis -- has become one of the fastest growing industries in the country with $2.7 billion sales in 2014. While marijuana is legal in various forms in 23 states and the District of Columbia, the industry still faces a lot of regulation challenges with advertising and marketing.
