Marijuana
Celebrities
23 Celebrities in the Cannabiz
From actors to pop stars and everyone in between, these are some of the big names cashing in on the pot boom.
More From This Topic
week in weed
This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!
Michigan ends prohibition, big tobacco eyes the bud game, and counterfeit carts hit the black market.
Insights
How MedMen Is Making Marijuana Mainstream
MedMen's Adam Bierman wants to build the Apple Store of weed.
week in weed
This Week in Weed: South Korea Legalizes Medical Pot!
South Korea 'goes green', Massachusetts spends on weed, and Vegas projects cannabis lounges!
week in weed
This Week in Weed: Americans Vote on Cannabis!
Americans make big weed decisions in midterm elections, Jeff Sessions is out and cannabis stocks rise, and can cartels keep up?
week in weed
This Week in Weed: You Can Get High At This Airport!
A major airline allows smoking on premises, the world's largest dispensary opens, and Coca Cola thinks again!
Entrepreneurs
Rapper Chris Webby Explains How Cannabis Fits Into the Routine of a Successful Entrepreneur
There is no contradiction between enjoying marijuana and building a busy, successful career.
week in weed
This Week in Weed: O, Cannabis!
Canada legalizes Cannabis -- then it almost sells out of it.
week in weed
This Week in Weed: Cali Cannabis Cup Cancelled!
High Times postpones it's annual fest, Walmart may see green and blue, and Canada is getting Lyfted
week in weed
This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)
Los Angeles International lets you pack your stash, PepsiCo passes on cannabis, and a cheerleader bribes classmates with edibles.
Marijuana
The Venerable Joint Has a Long History and a Bright Pre-Rolled Future
Humans have been smoking marijuana in pipes for millennia. Twisting it up in paper was a big innovation in the 1850s.
The legal sales and purchase of marijuana -- also known as cannabis -- has become one of the fastest growing industries in the country with $2.7 billion sales in 2014. While marijuana is legal in various forms in 23 states and the District of Columbia, the industry still faces a lot of regulation challenges with advertising and marketing.