Marissa Mayer
Leadership
Leadership is bestowed on whoever is willing to make decisions and take responsibility for the consequences.
The former Yahoo CEO offered wisdom about decision-making and work-life balance in a talk earlier this year.
As employees, shareholders and consumers, we've invested a lot in our corporate leadership. But do we like them?
'I'm tremendously grateful for all of the hard work and the many sacrifices you've made.'
Here's how to fight daily for that spot in the C-suite and help other women get there, too.
More From This Topic
Yahoo!
Mayer, the CEO, was expected to remain with the company after its sale to Verizon closes.
2016
Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Yahoo!
The number of affected accounts was double the number implicated in a 2014 breach that the internet company disclosed in September.
Yahoo!
The lawsuit also claims former Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Savitt 'intentionally hired and promoted women because of their gender.'
Habits
Here are the some interesting habits of famous entrepreneurs that can help give you starting points for your own successful daily routines.
Yahoo!
When senior Yahoo executives gathered at a San Jose hotel for a management retreat in the spring of 2006, there was no outward sign of a company in crisis.
Yahoo!
Bidders include frontrunner Verizon, inventor Dan Gilbert (backed by Warren Buffett), TPG, and a consortium that includes Bain Capital and former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn.
Game of Thrones
Following the kick off for Season 6, we're taking a look at the following entrepreneurs cast as your favorite 'Game of Thrones' characters.
Deadlines
Bidders were asked details about financing, conditions or approvals the company would need to meet, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Yahoo!
Starboard, which owns an estimated 1.7 percent of Yahoo, said it would nominate nine candidates as possible replacements.
