Marissa Mayer

10 Popular Myths About Leadership and How to Overcome Them
10 Popular Myths About Leadership and How to Overcome Them

Leadership is bestowed on whoever is willing to make decisions and take responsibility for the consequences.
John Rampton | 9 min read
Marissa Mayer Shares Confidence-Boosting Tips to Help You Make Tough Work Decisions

Marissa Mayer Shares Confidence-Boosting Tips to Help You Make Tough Work Decisions

The former Yahoo CEO offered wisdom about decision-making and work-life balance in a talk earlier this year.
Stephen J. Bronner | 10 min read
Inside the C-Suite: the Most Likable CEOs in America

Inside the C-Suite: the Most Likable CEOs in America

As employees, shareholders and consumers, we've invested a lot in our corporate leadership. But do we like them?
Jim Fowler | 5 min read
Marissa Mayer Has Resigned Now That Verizon Purchased Yahoo. Read Her Farewell Letter.

Marissa Mayer Has Resigned Now That Verizon Purchased Yahoo. Read Her Farewell Letter.

'I'm tremendously grateful for all of the hard work and the many sacrifices you've made.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
March Every Day for Women Entrepreneurs

March Every Day for Women Entrepreneurs

Here's how to fight daily for that spot in the C-suite and help other women get there, too.
Sarah Austin | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Yahoo to Change Name, Lose Marissa Mayer as Board Member
Yahoo to Change Name, Lose Marissa Mayer as Board Member

Mayer, the CEO, was expected to remain with the company after its sale to Verizon closes.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016
The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016

Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Rose Leadem | 11 min read
Yahoo Says 1 Billion Accounts Exposed in Newly Discovered Security Breach
Yahoo Says 1 Billion Accounts Exposed in Newly Discovered Security Breach

The number of affected accounts was double the number implicated in a 2014 breach that the internet company disclosed in September.
Reuters | 3 min read
Lawsuit Claims Yahoo Job Reviews Discriminated Against Men
Lawsuit Claims Yahoo Job Reviews Discriminated Against Men

The lawsuit also claims former Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Savitt 'intentionally hired and promoted women because of their gender.'
Reuters | 2 min read
7 Habits of Highly-Effective Entrepreneurs
7 Habits of Highly-Effective Entrepreneurs

Here are the some interesting habits of famous entrepreneurs that can help give you starting points for your own successful daily routines.
Dev Tandon | 5 min read
The Identity Crisis That Led to Yahoo's Demise
The Identity Crisis That Led to Yahoo's Demise

When senior Yahoo executives gathered at a San Jose hotel for a management retreat in the spring of 2006, there was no outward sign of a company in crisis.
Reuters | 8 min read
Yahoo Bids May Be Coming in Way Lower Than Expected
Yahoo Bids May Be Coming in Way Lower Than Expected

Bidders include frontrunner Verizon, inventor Dan Gilbert (backed by Warren Buffett), TPG, and a consortium that includes Bain Capital and former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn.
Rob Price | 2 min read
Imagine These 7 Entrepreneurs as 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Imagine These 7 Entrepreneurs as 'Game of Thrones' Characters

Following the kick off for Season 6, we're taking a look at the following entrepreneurs cast as your favorite 'Game of Thrones' characters.
Carolyn Sun | 5 min read
Report: Yahoo Sets April 11 Deadline for Preliminary Bids
Report: Yahoo Sets April 11 Deadline for Preliminary Bids

Bidders were asked details about financing, conditions or approvals the company would need to meet, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Reuters | 2 min read
Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Launches Proxy Fight to Remove Yahoo Board
Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Launches Proxy Fight to Remove Yahoo Board

Starboard, which owns an estimated 1.7 percent of Yahoo, said it would nominate nine candidates as possible replacements.
Reuters | 2 min read