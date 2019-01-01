My Queue

Mark Hurd

Leadership

Is Oracle's Co-CEO Move a Trend or Just Something That Works for Oracle?

The lone visionary is the ideal of entrepreneurial mythology but one of the world's largest tech companies has done notably well with bifurcated leadership.
Jamie Pennington and Sarah Crossman Sullivan | 3 min read
6 Reasons Why Mark Hurd Should Be Microsoft's Next CEO

Despite his ouster from H-P, Mark Hurd is the one man with all the skills needed to help Microsoft complete its transformation.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read