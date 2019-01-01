My Queue

Mark J Kohler

3 Ways to Bring On a Silent Partner
Tax Center

Before you accept financing or sign an investing agreement, be sure you know how to protect your company and get what you want out of the deal.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
How You Can Better Protect Your Privacy

Make sure you've done all you can to prevent identity theft by implementing these tips.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
8 Things You Must Do to Protect Your Assets

Asset protection isn't complicated. Just follow these tips.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Why You Can't Afford to Be Bad at Bookkeeping

It's not fancy, but bookkeeping is critical to your business success.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
8 Ways to Build Your Company's Credit

A good credit score can help you land loans, financing and better interest rates for your business.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read

More From This Topic

7 Ways to Build and Improve Your Personal Credit Score
Tax Center

You can help build your business's credit by making sure your personal credit score is top-notch. These seven tips can help.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Why Your Business Shouldn't Be Your Retirement Plan
Retirement

If you don't have a 401(k) because you are banking on your business to fund your retirement, tax expert Mark Kohler says it's time to reevaluate your retirement plan.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The Basic Tax Deductions Most Small Businesses Forget
Taxes

Tax expert Mark Kohler says small business owners should have taxes on their mind year-round so they don't miss any potential deductions.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
How to Choose the Right Business Structure
Tax Center

By reviewing the pros and cons of these four common business structures, you can determine which one will benefit you most.
Mark J. Kohler | 15+ min read
Are You Deducting Your Health-Care Expenses Properly?
Taxes

Tax and legal expert Mark Kohler says small businesses need to know what their health-care options are or they won't get the proper writeoffs.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The Big Benefits Behind These Three Little Letters: D.B.A.
Growth Strategies

A "Doing Business As" filing can be used to both start or expand a current business on the quick. Here, accounting whiz Mark Kohler parses the innumerable ways he loves DBAs.
Mark J. Kohler