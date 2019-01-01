My Queue

Mark Zuckerberg

After a Rough Year, Facebook Is Giving Privacy a Try
Facebook

After a Rough Year, Facebook Is Giving Privacy a Try

'This isn't just about a few new features. This is a big change in how we're building these products and running our company,' Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says at F8.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Made a 'Sleep Box' for His Wife

Mark Zuckerberg Made a 'Sleep Box' for His Wife

The simple device allows his wife to sleep all night without the distraction of a phone or the stress of knowing what time it is.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Kylie Jenner Is Officially the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire. Here Are 9 Others.

Kylie Jenner Is Officially the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire. Here Are 9 Others.

She follows in the footsteps of some of the most famous billionaires in the world, including Mark Zuckerberg.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Facebook Is Going to Start Handing Out Employee Bonuses If They Help the Company Achieve 'Social Good'

Facebook Is Going to Start Handing Out Employee Bonuses If They Help the Company Achieve 'Social Good'

Previously, employees' contribution to company performance was scored on more measurable criteria, such as user growth.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Defends Facebook With 'The Facts' Op-Ed

Mark Zuckerberg Defends Facebook With 'The Facts' Op-Ed

His impassioned defense of Facebook's business model arrives ahead of its 15th birthday.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read

Fortnite's Real-Life Crime Wave (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Fortnite's Real-Life Crime Wave (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's Former Mentor: 'The People at Facebook Live in Their Own Bubble'
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg's Former Mentor: 'The People at Facebook Live in Their Own Bubble'

Early investor Roger McNamee explains his concerns about the platform's trajectory.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
How the Top 10 Richest People in the World Started Their Amazing Careers
Ready For Anything

How the Top 10 Richest People in the World Started Their Amazing Careers

Take a page out of the playbook of the top 10 richest people in the world.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Billionaires Like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mark Cuban Live by Ancient Stoic Philosophy
Stoicism

Billionaires Like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mark Cuban Live by Ancient Stoic Philosophy

Staying humble and knowing that we don't know everything are big success factors.
Sam Barry | 6 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's 2019 New Year's Resolution Is Well-Meaning and Vague, Just Like Ours
Ready For Anything

Mark Zuckerberg's 2019 New Year's Resolution Is Well-Meaning and Vague, Just Like Ours

The past few years have seen a merging of the personal and professional in the Facebook founder's annual goals, but the execution has a left a little to be desired amid increased company scrutiny.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Apple's Darkest Day in the iPhone Era (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Apple's Darkest Day in the iPhone Era (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
The Daily Schedules of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey and Other Famous Business Billionaires
Ready For Anything

The Daily Schedules of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey and Other Famous Business Billionaires

Get inspired by the daily schedules of these nine-figure-plus leaders.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
'Elon Musk' Goes Up Against 'Mark Zuckerberg' in a Viral YouTube Rap Battle
Entrepreneurs

'Elon Musk' Goes Up Against 'Mark Zuckerberg' in a Viral YouTube Rap Battle

Epic Rap Battles of History is back -- and they debuted with a video parodying two famous entrepreneurs.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos: For Each, a Vastly Different 2018 (60 Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos: For Each, a Vastly Different 2018 (60 Second Video)

Here are three biggest leadership stories of the year.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
How to Succeed as an Entrepreneur (If You Aren't Mark Zuckerberg)
Success Strategies

How to Succeed as an Entrepreneur (If You Aren't Mark Zuckerberg)

You don't need to be a startup unicorn to succeed; you just need to be the best and most strategic version of your entrepreneurial self.
Frank Roessler | 7 min read