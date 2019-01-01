My Queue

Market Segment

A Defined Approach to Fitness Marketing
Marketing Strategies

Fitness and health companies can pump up their profits by specifically targeting their customers.
Andre Bourque | 5 min read
U.S. States With the Lowest Click-Through Rates Are Also Those With the Lowest Obesity

Data demonstrates that the states responsible for creating digital ad technology also happen to be the ones least likely to react to them -- probably because everyone's outside running or skiing or just being healthy in general.
Peter Gasca | 3 min read
Marketers Should Focus on Helping the Miserable, Frustrated People Who Flock to Donald Trump

They are ugly and violent at times, but Trump's rallies may just represent a growing segment of American society that businesses need to understand.
Peter Gasca | 7 min read
10 Business Elements Required to Rise Above the Crowd

What's your specific market segment? What's your sustainable competitive advantage? These are essential questions to ask.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
The One-Question Shortcut to Identifying Your Niche Market

The quickest way to increase the value of your product or service is to carefully consider who will value the most from it and marketing to them.
Dixie Gillaspie | 5 min read

More From This Topic

2 Simple Rules to Follow When Developing a Market Segmentation
Marketing

To get ahead of the competition, find the customers that will be most interested in your product or service.
Doug and Polly White | 3 min read
Operating in a Crowded Market? Here's How to Shine.
Growth Strategies

Focus on these six ways to ensure that your new company will distinguish itself.
Jordan Dolin | 3 min read