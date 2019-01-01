My Queue

How Can Content Intelligence Drive Your Marketing Strategy?
This revolutionary content marketing technology helps marketers identify quick wins to boost content growth
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
5 Techniques to Future-Proof Your Marketing Career

The digital world is evolving rapidly, and marketers have to be more proactive than ever to remain relevant
Jatin Modi | 3 min read
#7 Psychological Theories Every Marketer Should Consider

The beauty of the theory of reciprocity is that it is premised on the policy of give and take
Arpit Sinha | 7 min read
Online Video Advertising Trends to Watch Out For in 2018

Mass personalization to be the key to winning customer trust and wallet share in 2018
Vikas Katoch | 3 min read
#7 Skills Marketing Professionals Must Have to Succeed

To be able to think like your audience and empathise with their needs and desires will push your brand to newer and greater heights
Anand Kumar | 5 min read

#5 Reasons Why Content Marketing Fails And How To Avoid Them
Your content marketing campaigns will fall flat if you don't build a defined buyer persona.
Sandeep Rathore | 4 min read
Marketers for long have been perplexed, trying to understand and more importantly, get hold of an effective model to connect with their target audience on their smart phones.
Hetin Sakhuja | 3 min read
Relation is the best asset that a brand can create over time.
Vishal Parekh | 3 min read
If you're a business wanting to promote your Instagram account, these are the perfect tools to boost audience engagement.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Develop these cutting edge marketing skills and be on top of this new game.
Santosh Kanekar | 6 min read