Marketing

Using the Power of Influence to Build Your Global Cannabis Brand
Branding

Using the Power of Influence to Build Your Global Cannabis Brand

Influencers can loosen the shackles that still restrict cannabis marketing.
David Elias | 4 min read
Should Your Cannabis Company Hire a Publicist?
Marketing

Should Your Cannabis Company Hire a Publicist?

Facing challenges marketing their brand, some cannabis companies turn to traditional public relations to get the word out.
Rosie Mattio | 3 min read
3 Trade-Show Tips for Meeting the Right People and Make a Memorable Impression
Marketing

3 Trade-Show Tips for Meeting the Right People and Make a Memorable Impression

Trade shows are a rare opportunity to gather with everybody you need to meet.
Bryan DeHaven | 4 min read
Why Using Data Is Essential to Your Success
Marketing

Why Using Data Is Essential to Your Success

More legal customers means more insight into habits and trends. Don't miss the data boat.
Rosie Mattio | 3 min read
The Particulars of Marketing Your Cannabis Business: Experts Share Their Secrets
Marketing

The Particulars of Marketing Your Cannabis Business: Experts Share Their Secrets

Marketing is never easy but cannabis marketing is uniquely challenging.
Javier Hasse | 7 min read
12 Cutting-Edge Marijuana Marketing Tactics That Work
Marketing

12 Cutting-Edge Marijuana Marketing Tactics That Work

Restrictions on cannabis advertising are pushing companies to find creative ways to reach consumers.
Christopher Smith | 8 min read
5 Building Blocks of a Content Market Strategy Unique to Your Dispensary
Content Marketing

5 Building Blocks of a Content Market Strategy Unique to Your Dispensary

Let's face it, you're selling what everyone else is selling. Content strategy is how you persuade people to buy from you.
4 min read
3 Ways Cannabis Brands Can Make a Powerful First Impression
Marketing

3 Ways Cannabis Brands Can Make a Powerful First Impression

Experts say you only have seven seconds to hold a consumer's attention. Here's a good place to start.
Ryan G. Smith | 4 min read
How To Navigate the Murky Waters of Cannabis Marketing
Marketing

How To Navigate the Murky Waters of Cannabis Marketing

Getting the word out about your business may be tricky, since many of the traditional marketing and advertising channels aren't yet fully available to the industry. Find out what you can do to spread the word.
Javier Hasse | 7 min read
Branding Your Business and Crafting Your Story in the Cannabis Industry
Cannabis

Branding Your Business and Crafting Your Story in the Cannabis Industry

Learn the essentials about getting your business ready for its market debut.
Javier Hasse | 6 min read
Marketing

Marketing is a form of communication between you and your customers with the goal of selling your product or service to them. Communicating the value of your product or service is a key aspect of marketing. 

The Four P's of marketing include identifying and developing your product, determining its price, figuring out placement in order to reach customers, and developing a promotional strategy. 

Developing a marketing plan is an important way to begin forming this strategy for reaching customers and encouraging them to buy. 

