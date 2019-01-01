My Queue

Marketing Edge

If You Lose Your Edge, You Lose It All
Entrepreneur Network

If You Lose Your Edge, You Lose It All

Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains why losing your edge can mean the kiss of death.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
Food Trucks Share Social Media Secrets

Food Trucks Share Social Media Secrets

Who knows social media better than mobile businesses? We asked food trucks in Brooklyn and Austin how they build audience and amplify their message.
Jacob Hall | 4 min read
4 Ways to Evolve Your Content Marketing Strategy

4 Ways to Evolve Your Content Marketing Strategy

To be competitive in today's marketplace, you need to keep up with the trends and give people what they want.
Eric Siu | 6 min read
Build Your Personal Brand on Social Media, Moment by Moment

Build Your Personal Brand on Social Media, Moment by Moment

Online platforms are outlets to develop and broadcast your voice, but you have to be careful and considerate.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Tips on Developing a Successful Inbound-Marketing Strategy

5 Tips on Developing a Successful Inbound-Marketing Strategy

No time? No problem. Here are a few inbound-marketing techniques that can help spread the word quickly.
Shawn Cadeau | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Seeing Red? Keep This In Mind When Choosing Marketing Colors.
Marketing Edge

Seeing Red? Keep This In Mind When Choosing Marketing Colors.

Just because one color works for some companies doesn't mean it will work for yours.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
The Secret to Recovering From a Negative Customer Review
Marketing Edge

The Secret to Recovering From a Negative Customer Review

It's hard to prevent your business from ever making a mistake (or a consumer from thinking so) but here's what to do when your firm is called out online.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
See The Hidden Meanings Inside 17 Tech Company Logos
Logos

See The Hidden Meanings Inside 17 Tech Company Logos

These highly recognizable logos have hidden, subtle, or otherwise clever messages that you probably never realized.
Jim Edwards | 3 min read
8 Tips for Marketing Success on a Self-Funded Budget
Marketing Edge

8 Tips for Marketing Success on a Self-Funded Budget

Time is what you need to spend when your shoestring startup has no marketing budget. With patience and persistence, you will build the loyal audience you need to succeed.
Rohan Ayyar | 5 min read
9 Steps to Get Your 'Social-Selling' Program Off the Ground
Marketing Edge

9 Steps to Get Your 'Social-Selling' Program Off the Ground

With platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Linked becoming a necessity for small-businesses owners, here is how entrepreneurs can implement a social-selling strategy.
Daniel Newman | 5 min read
'Rack the Shotgun': Using the 80/20 Rule to Identify Your Best Customers
Marketing Edge

'Rack the Shotgun': Using the 80/20 Rule to Identify Your Best Customers

In this video, sales expert Perry Marshall uses a colorful story to explain how the 80/20 rule applies to zeroing in on the customers who are most profitable to your business.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
How Landing a Brand Licensing Deal Can Boost Manufacturers
Marketing Edge

How Landing a Brand Licensing Deal Can Boost Manufacturers

A choice a brand licensing deal can quantum jump a manufacturer to the next level.
Pete Canalichio | 3 min read
Stumped? 4 Innovative Ways to Come Up With Blog Topics.
Marketing Edge

Stumped? 4 Innovative Ways to Come Up With Blog Topics.

Often entrepreneurs want to blog to help boost their online presence but are unsure what to write about. To get the wheels turning, here are four thought-provoking questions.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
Improve Your Sales Game With These 3 Easy Tips
Growth Strategies

Improve Your Sales Game With These 3 Easy Tips

Being a proficient salesman is crucial to being a successful entrepreneur.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
Looking for an Edge for Your Startup? Call in the Sharks.
Mentors

Looking for an Edge for Your Startup? Call in the Sharks.

It helps to have some experts in your corner. Learn how to assemble your own review team of mentors who will provide unbiased, experienced advice.
Dan Antonelli | 5 min read