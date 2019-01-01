My Queue

Marketing en pinterest

20 lecciones para usar Pinterest
Marketing

20 lecciones para usar Pinterest

¿Eres nuevo en esta red social? Te compartimos las estrategias de algunas marcas que están teniendo éxito con sus tableros.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Mantén tus tableros de Pinterest frescos

Mantén tus tableros de Pinterest frescos

Tu perfil en esta red social no debe ser estático. Edítalos, elimínalos y cambia el orden para darle un look actualizado y relevante.
Karen Tiber Leland | 3 min read
8 formas de atraer seguidores en Pinterest

8 formas de atraer seguidores en Pinterest

Toma nota de las estrategias más efectivas para construir una audiencia cautiva y activa en esta red social.
Karen Tiber Leland | 5 min read
Cómo hacer tus descripciones en Pinterest

Cómo hacer tus descripciones en Pinterest

Usar palabras clave y brindar una buena explicación de tus pins te ayudará a atraer usuarios y aumentar el tráfico hacia tu sitio.
Karen Tiber Leland | 5 min read
Cómo crear tu página en Pinterest

Cómo crear tu página en Pinterest

Sigue esta guía para subir y promover tus pines y tableros. Te ayudará a mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read

More From This Topic

5 tips para hacer branding en Pinterest
Marketing

5 tips para hacer branding en Pinterest

Te presentamos algunos sencillos ejercicios para aprovechar al máximo esta red social en tu negocio.
J. Loren y E. Swiderski | 6 min read