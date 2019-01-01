There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Marketing en pinterest
Marketing
¿Eres nuevo en esta red social? Te compartimos las estrategias de algunas marcas que están teniendo éxito con sus tableros.
Tu perfil en esta red social no debe ser estático. Edítalos, elimínalos y cambia el orden para darle un look actualizado y relevante.
Toma nota de las estrategias más efectivas para construir una audiencia cautiva y activa en esta red social.
Usar palabras clave y brindar una buena explicación de tus pins te ayudará a atraer usuarios y aumentar el tráfico hacia tu sitio.
Sigue esta guía para subir y promover tus pines y tableros. Te ayudará a mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca.
More From This Topic
Marketing
Te presentamos algunos sencillos ejercicios para aprovechar al máximo esta red social en tu negocio.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?