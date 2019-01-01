There are no Videos in your queue.
Marketing Mistakes
Through watching the stumbles of national brands, smaller businesses can learn what to do -- and not do -- to move up to the next level.
You'll never reach unicorn status if you make one of these mistakes.
If you don't want your cash flow to turn into a drip, you'll want to take a look at these mistakes you might be guilty of.
Are you making these mistakes without realizing?
More From This Topic
Startup Mistakes
When you set out to disrupt the status quo, don't pick a status quo people love.
Marketing Mistakes
After that Pepsi ad, a Twitter user joked, darkly, that Kendall Jenner was on a charter flight to Syria, with a can of Pepsi in hand.
Marketing Mistakes
Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.
Marketing Mistakes
Remember what day-to-day concerns your target small company customer has, and fit your product to that concern.
Marketing Mistakes
For instance, ever realize how ineffective broadcasting your message is these days?
Marketing Strategies
Focus on your own business strategy. Don't waste time and money keeping up with everyone else.
Marketing Mistakes
In London, a series of Match.com subway ads rubbed consumers the wrong way, and the ads were pulled. Here are some other companies that made some questionable marketing choices.
Marketing Mistakes
The best players know: baseball is a game of singles and doubles. The teams that finish on top have more of those than they do home runs. Guaranteed.
Small Business Marketing
Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
Marketing
The two important steps between where your client stands now -- and getting that deal closed, pronto!
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
