My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing Plan Handbook

How to Craft Your Social Media Marketing Plan
Marketing

How to Craft Your Social Media Marketing Plan

These tips will help you use social media to connect with and engage your current and prospective consumers.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read
Planning Your Mobile Marketing Strategy

Planning Your Mobile Marketing Strategy

If you're thinking about launching a mobile marketing campaign, this advice from a marketing expert can help.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
The 4 Rs of Content Management

The 4 Rs of Content Management

Content marketing can be easy -- if you follow these guidelines for keeping it fresh.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read
9 Steps for Sticking With Your Marketing Plan

9 Steps for Sticking With Your Marketing Plan

Following these steps throughout the year will help you keep your marketing on track and your business growing.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read
Why and When to Review Your Marketing Plan

Why and When to Review Your Marketing Plan

You can't just create a marketing plan, put it to work and ignore it.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How to Create a One-Year Marketing Plan
Marketing

How to Create a One-Year Marketing Plan

A 12-month plan can put you on the right path to marketing success. Find out what you need to create one that works.
Robert W. Bly | 5 min read
8 Tools You Need for Tracking Website Performance
Marketing

8 Tools You Need for Tracking Website Performance

Learn to measure the return on your online marketing dollar with these tips from a marketing expert.
Robert W. Bly | 7 min read
The Quick SEO Guide You Need for Your Website
Marketing

The Quick SEO Guide You Need for Your Website

Find out how to get your website noticed on search engines.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
Pro Tips for Hitting the Pricing Nail on the Head
Growth Strategies

Pro Tips for Hitting the Pricing Nail on the Head

To make sure you find the sweet spot when it comes to pricing your product or service, follow this marketing expert's advice.
Robert W. Bly | 5 min read
Attract New Business by Building Out Your Product Line
Growth Strategies

Attract New Business by Building Out Your Product Line

To create a successful business, you have to sell multiple products or services to keep customers coming back. Here's how to determine what to add to your product line.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read
How to Convince Customers to Buy From You and Not the Competition
Growth Strategies

How to Convince Customers to Buy From You and Not the Competition

Is your unique selling proposition strong enough to make your customers sit up and take notice? If not, these tips will help you create one that is.
Robert W. Bly | 7 min read
How to Create a Positioning Statement That Stands Out
Marketing

How to Create a Positioning Statement That Stands Out

Find out how to position your business in order to gain an edge with your prospects.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read
What You Need to Know About Your Competitors to Beat Them
Marketing

What You Need to Know About Your Competitors to Beat Them

If you don't know who your competitors are or anything about them, you can't convince your customers you're a better choice.
Robert W. Bly | 5 min read
Essential Information to Collect on Every Prospect and Customer
Marketing

Essential Information to Collect on Every Prospect and Customer

By gathering key data about your customer base, you reduce your costs and improve marketing results by targeting only those prospects who are the most likely to buy from you.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
The Biggest Selling Mistake Business Owners Make
Marketing

The Biggest Selling Mistake Business Owners Make

If you don't know your ideal customers like the back of your hand, you won't be able to meet your customers' needs better than your competitors.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read