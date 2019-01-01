My Queue

Marketing Strategy

3 Mistakes That Will Tank Your Marketing Strategy -- And How to Fix Them
Marketing Strategy

3 Mistakes That Will Tank Your Marketing Strategy -- And How to Fix Them

Brands are spreading themselves thin, diluting their efforts. Here's how to avoid that mistake at your business.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
4 Strategies for a Strong Early Marketing Plan

4 Strategies for a Strong Early Marketing Plan

Start marketing before your launch, and customize your approach to the product and its target market.
Q Manning | 6 min read
The Modern Marketing Strategy Every Business Should Start Using Today

The Modern Marketing Strategy Every Business Should Start Using Today

Reach your prospects effectively with this innovative marketing strategy.
Shaun Buck | 6 min read
Here's How I Took My Business From Paper to Profitable With Minimal Marketing Spend

Here's How I Took My Business From Paper to Profitable With Minimal Marketing Spend

Many small businesses with tight budgets believe that marketing spend should be the first to go. That doesn't have to be true.
Allie Decker | 6 min read
4 Ways to Market Your Startup On the Cheap

4 Ways to Market Your Startup On the Cheap

Nothing spurs the imagination like bootstrapping with very little money to work with.
Kc Agu | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Tips to Ensure Your Marketing Actually Gets Done
Entrepreneur Network

5 Tips to Ensure Your Marketing Actually Gets Done

Content, consistency and automation are key to a successful marketing strategy.
Chris Haddon and Jason Balin | 2 min read
4 Reasons Your First Marketing Strategy Isn't Working, and What to do About It
Marketing Strategy

4 Reasons Your First Marketing Strategy Isn't Working, and What to do About It

Like novels, poetry, scripts and other creative writing, the first draft of your marketing strategy will rarely be the quality you need.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
10 Ways to Get High-Roller Customers Spending More With You
Customer Engagement

10 Ways to Get High-Roller Customers Spending More With You

Trust, consistency, quality and branding are all good ways to court high-end customers.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Rocket Launch Yourself to Celebrity Status Online
Personal Branding

Rocket Launch Yourself to Celebrity Status Online

Your cult-like online following will vanish if you stop creating engaging content.
Kristen Vanstrom | 4 min read
B2B Marketers, It's Time to Add Snapchat to Your Repertoire
Social Media Marketing

B2B Marketers, It's Time to Add Snapchat to Your Repertoire

A strong storytelling strategy will expand your reach.
Renee Yeager | 5 min read
Call Conversions: the Blind Spot Threatening Digital Marketing ROI
Digital Marketing

Call Conversions: the Blind Spot Threatening Digital Marketing ROI

Most metrics and analytics ignore conversions on cellphones. Is your ROI calculation completely wrong?
Blair Symes | 6 min read
All Business is Personal -- Especially in Ecommerce
Marketing Strategies

All Business is Personal -- Especially in Ecommerce

Grow your marketing with a focus on retention and value-added experiences built around your community of customers.
Nandini Rathi | 6 min read
3 Major Marketing Insights From Pokemon Go
Pokémon

3 Major Marketing Insights From Pokemon Go

The full impact of this type of game on the way people live, communicate and shop could be quite profound.
Gregg Schwartz | 4 min read
5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic)
Growth Strategies

5 Good Karma Tips to Grow Your Business (Infographic)

Karma is the foundation of a successful and meaningful business.
Melissa Dawn | 1 min read
5 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Digital Marketing Company
Digital Marketing

5 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Digital Marketing Company

Make sure you find the right digital marketing company for your business by asking these five important questions.
Dan Scalco | 4 min read