Marriage

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos Are Divorcing. So, Who's Protecting That Little Asset Called Amazon?
Divorce

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos Are Divorcing. So, Who's Protecting That Little Asset Called Amazon?

The lesson here is that pre- and post-nuptial agreements are what will protect your company, not just goodwill toward your ex.
Zac Potter | 8 min read
What to Do If Your Spouse Does Not Support Your Entrepreneurial Dream

What to Do If Your Spouse Does Not Support Your Entrepreneurial Dream

You want your partner on your team, cheering you on. What if that doesn't happen?
Simonetta Lein | 4 min read
Being Married Makes You a Better Entrepreneur -- Here's Why

Being Married Makes You a Better Entrepreneur -- Here's Why

Want to earn more and be happier? Start with a healthy marriage.
Luis Congdon | 6 min read
This Kind of Romantic Relationship Helps Build Your Business

This Kind of Romantic Relationship Helps Build Your Business

One way or another, romantic relationships have a profound effect on every area of your life.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
6 Ways To Build a Successful Business With Your Spouse

6 Ways To Build a Successful Business With Your Spouse

Believe it or not, it can be done without wrecking your marriage.
Kristin Marquet | 3 min read

The 10 Jobs With the Highest Divorce Rates, and the 10 With the Lowest
Jobs

The 10 Jobs With the Highest Divorce Rates, and the 10 With the Lowest

Recent research uncovered the careers that have the most splits.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
What Do You Do When Your Spouse Doesn't Support Your Entrepreneurial Dreams?
Spouses

What Do You Do When Your Spouse Doesn't Support Your Entrepreneurial Dreams?

How to balance what you need with what your partner needs.
Venturer | 2 min read
How to Make $200,000 in a Single Step
Marriage

How to Make $200,000 in a Single Step

It won't make mom and dad very happy, though.
Matt Sweetwood | 3 min read
8 Reasons Married Entrepreneurs Are More Likely to Succeed
Marriage

8 Reasons Married Entrepreneurs Are More Likely to Succeed

A stable, loving home life is a priceless refuge when you're trying to navigate a business world that is neither.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Love and Relationship Advice For Your Biggest Passion -- Your Business
Partnerships

Love and Relationship Advice For Your Biggest Passion -- Your Business

Love is in the air -- for your spouse, your partners and your business.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Single Ladies Are More Likely to Downplay Career Goals, Study Finds
Gender Gap

Single Ladies Are More Likely to Downplay Career Goals, Study Finds

Single female MBA candidates were more likely to report lower ambitions in front of their peers than when sharing them privately with a career counselor.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Serena Williams Gets Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian
Marriage

Serena Williams Gets Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Ohanian confirmed the news on his Facebook page, writing: 'She said yes.'
Reuters | 1 min read
My Best Career Moves Were Getting Married and Staying Married
Family

My Best Career Moves Were Getting Married and Staying Married

Making your way in life too tough to do alone.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
Cheating Site Ashley Madison Is Back With an Ad Campaign We Don't Understand
Online Dating

Cheating Site Ashley Madison Is Back With an Ad Campaign We Don't Understand

The infamous site wants users back. But after a hacking nightmare, can it win back cheaters' trust?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Lori Greiner on How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Alienating Loved Ones
Shark Tank

Lori Greiner on How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Alienating Loved Ones

The 'warm-hearted' Shark shares the way she strengthened her bond with her husband while taking her business to the next level.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read