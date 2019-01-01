My Queue

Married Entrepreneurs

How This Handbag Founder's Husband (and Mentor) Helps Her Communicate Her Creative Vision

Aimee Kestenberg launched her eponymous handbag line in 2012, with her husband, Sean Elan, as her business partner. Together, they find balance between her creative, visual thinking and his business-minded brain.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
How the Entrepreneur Behind a Luxury Sleepwear Startup Looks to Her Founder Husband For Mentorship

Ashley and Marc Merrill juggle two businesses and two kids. The couple details how their partnership extends far beyond parenthood.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
How the Rifle Paper Co. Founders Turned a Side Hustle Into a Thriving Lifestyle Brand

Anna Bond and her husband Nathan had no money, no jobs and no business experience when they decided to launch the now-beloved stationery brand. Here's how they went from broke to $22 million in revenue.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How to Make $200,000 in a Single Step

It won't make mom and dad very happy, though.
Matt Sweetwood | 3 min read
Love and Relationship Advice For Your Biggest Passion -- Your Business

Love is in the air -- for your spouse, your partners and your business.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read

More From This Topic

5 Tips for Working With Your Spouse -- and Making It Work
Working with a Spouse

Support each other unconditionally, stay attentive to each other's needs, embrace compromise and keep in mind that even if you are a CEO, you are a spouse above all
Maria Orozova | 5 min read
Who Do You Love? Whether You Know or Not -- Consider Marriage Very Carefully.
Entrepreneur Network

As an entrepreneur, getting married has its pros and cons. Watch this video from Entrepreneur Network Partner Patrick Bet-David to find out more.
Entrepreneur Network | 6 min read
3 Tips for Succeeding in Business With Your Loved One
Married Entrepreneurs

Running a business with your loved one can bring on additional challenges that may take all the romance out of a relationship.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
The Pros and Cons of Working With Your Spouse
Working with a Spouse

Sharing a home, a bed and a business can be great. Or it can be challenging.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
8 Ways to Build a Business Without Strangling Your Spouse
Married Entrepreneurs

The problem isn't so much that you're married, it's that you're both entrepreneurs.
Danna Korn | 8 min read
Married Business Partners Find Themselves Not in Kansas Anymore With Window Genie
Franchise Players

Brent and Melissa Windsor relocated to the Arizona desert to provide their new community with window-washing services through the franchise.
Erin Schultz | 5 min read
How a Love of Healthy Food Led to a Beneficial Career Change
Franchise Players

Debbie Justesen loves good food, and she wants to be healthy. With her Costa Vida franchise, she gets both.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
3 Tips for Successfully Running a Company When You Are Married to the Co-Founder
Married Entrepreneurs

Building a successful company as a married couple requires a few key components to navigate how the partnership operates.
Jay Gould | 4 min read
5 Tips on How to Maintain a Relationship While Starting a Business
The Grind

Starting a business is tough. Starting a business while in a relationship is ever harder.
Karim Abouelnaga | 4 min read
How to Make It Work When You're Married to Your Co-Founder
Married Entrepreneurs

When your business partner is your spouse, things can get complicated. Here are three tips to avoid unnecessary conflict.
Caitlin Gould | 5 min read