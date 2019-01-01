My Queue

Martial Arts

Entrepreneur Network

Endurance Cycling Helped This Former Karate Champ Become a Top Ad Exec

Howard Chang of Toronto-based ad agency Top Drawer Creative tells Joe De Sena of Spartan UP! Podcast how a sport he wasn't naturally good at changed his life.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
3 Lessons Martial Arts Teaches You About Starting a Company

Starting a business and competing in mixed martial arts are strikingly similar.
Matthew Arrington | 4 min read
Author Tucker Max Trades Tons of Sex and Booze for Mixed Martial Arts Training

The writer who became famous in his 20s for celebrating his random beer-fueled hook-ups tells Joe De Sena of Spartan UP! podcast how his new regime of physical training has helped him in life and business.
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
Martial Arts Franchise Kicks Butt

A martial arts franchise aims to drop-kick bullies and raise self-esteem while helping owners bring a professional approach to their business.
Jason Daley | 4 min read