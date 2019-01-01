My Queue

Obama Recommends Black History Month Reading List
Obama Recommends Black History Month Reading List

The nonfiction list includes classic books and some important works you could finish reading during lunch.
Peter Page | 2 min read
Lessons From Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy, as Told by Google Doodle Artists

Lessons From Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy, as Told by Google Doodle Artists

What does this day mean to you?
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Urgency Is What Fuels Prolific Artists

Urgency Is What Fuels Prolific Artists

Thinking you have unlimited time is giving yourself a pass to do nothing.
Daniel DiPiazza | 7 min read
5 Insanely Inspirational Quotes For Entrepreneurs

5 Insanely Inspirational Quotes For Entrepreneurs

Successful people have bad days, too. Here are some of my favorite quotes for unlocking motivation.
Lewis Howes | 3 min read
Talk Is Cheap: Why Great Leaders Inspire By Example

Talk Is Cheap: Why Great Leaders Inspire By Example

'Do as I say not as I do' doesn't fly for successful leaders. To earn respect, you need to show people you mean business.
Lewis Howes | 3 min read

The Making of a Perfect Speech, Courtesy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
The Making of a Perfect Speech, Courtesy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

What all communicators can learn from one of the greatest speeches in American history.
David Murray | 7 min read
Leadership Lessons From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Leadership Lessons From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

As we honor one of the greatest leaders of the 20th Century, here are some takeaways from the visionary for entrepreneurs.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
What You Can Learn from the Golf Channel's MLK Speech Twitter Slip-up
What You Can Learn from the Golf Channel's MLK Speech Twitter Slip-up

Are there Twitter mulligans? The Golf Channel wants to know after it tried and failed with a Tweet commemorating the March on Washington.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Daymond John of 'Shark Tank' on the No. 1 Thing Entrepreneurs Need
Daymond John of 'Shark Tank' on the No. 1 Thing Entrepreneurs Need

The 'Shark Tank' star explains what Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy can teach entrepreneurs and stresses the importance of financial mentorship.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Slideshow: Inspiring Words From the March on Washington
Slideshow: Inspiring Words From the March on Washington

More than fifty years after the march where Martin Luther King Jr. made his legendary 'I Have a Dream' speech, reacquaint yourself with speeches and performances from the day's most inspiring civil rights leaders.
Linda Lacina | 9 min read