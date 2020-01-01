Martin Scorsese

Apple se unirá a Martin Scorsese en una película de 180 millones de dólares: reporte
Apple

Apple se unirá a Martin Scorsese en una película de 180 millones de dólares: reporte

'Killers of the Flower Moon' será protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio y Robert De Niro.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read