Martin Shkreli

El CEO más odiado del mundo es sentenciado a siete años de prisión
Noticias

El CEO más odiado del mundo es sentenciado a siete años de prisión

Martin Shkreli mintió a los inversores para cubrir las pérdidas de fondos de cobertura y manipular acciones en Retrophin Inc., una compañía de biotecnología que fundó.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Un post de Facebook llevó a este CEO a la cárcel

El llamado "el empresario más odiado del mundo", Martin Shkreli, fue encarcelado en la prisión que fue casa del Chapo por pedir que le cortaran el cabello a Hilary Clinton.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Declaran culpable al "CEO más odiado del mundo"

Martin Shkreli está esperando conocer su sentencia y podría pasar 20 años en la cárcel.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Hoy comienza el juicio contra el "CEO más odiado del mundo"

Martin Shkreli pasó a la infamia en 2015 por subir el precio de una medicina para tratar cáncer y sida de 13.50 a 750 dólares por pastilla.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read