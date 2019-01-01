There are no Videos in your queue.
Martin Shkreli
Noticias
Martin Shkreli mintió a los inversores para cubrir las pérdidas de fondos de cobertura y manipular acciones en Retrophin Inc., una compañía de biotecnología que fundó.
El llamado "el empresario más odiado del mundo", Martin Shkreli, fue encarcelado en la prisión que fue casa del Chapo por pedir que le cortaran el cabello a Hilary Clinton.
Martin Shkreli está esperando conocer su sentencia y podría pasar 20 años en la cárcel.
Martin Shkreli pasó a la infamia en 2015 por subir el precio de una medicina para tratar cáncer y sida de 13.50 a 750 dólares por pastilla.
