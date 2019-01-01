My Queue

'Avengers: Endgame' Earns an Astronomical $350 Million at the Weekend Box Office, $1.2 Billion Globally -- the Biggest Opening in Movie History
The weekend take is even more incredible seeing that 'Endgame' has a three-hour running time.
Jason Guerrasio | 6 min read
'Avengers: Endgame' Pre-Sales Are Crashing Movie Ticket Sites

Some Marvel fans had to wait more than an hour to secure their tickets.
Kris Holt | 1 min read
The 'Captain Marvel' Site Revisits Classic '90s Web Design

Yes, it has a hit counter.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Marvel Master Stan Lee

We entrepreneurs should remember that we are the authors of our own destinies and the superheroes of our own stories.
Q Manning | 6 min read
Stan Lee's Most Heroic Super Quotes

Spider-Man, Wolverine and Doctor Strange's proud papa mouthed many motivational mantras over the years. He will be missed. Excelsior!
Bill Schulz | 3 min read

Elon Musk Is Basically the Villain of the 'Venom' Movie
The Tesla and SpaceX founder inspired Riz Ahmed's character in the superhero film.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
As an Entrepreneur, Which Superhero Do You Most Closely Resemble?
Find the superhero who deals with the kinds of challenges you face and exhibits the kinds of qualities you possess that help you overcome them.
Travis Smith | 7 min read
Jeff Bezos Successfully Launched a Rocket and the Avengers' Heroic Box Office Win. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
4 Super Business Lessons From Marvel's Decade of Box Office Success
The comic book company has released its biggest movie so far this weekend.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Amazon Spikes Prime Cost to $119, and Dark Chocolate Can Help With Stress and Memory. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
8 Business Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Wonder Woman
You don't stay at the top of the superhero game for 75 years without making a few pivots.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Robert Downey Jr. Volunteers to Voice Zuckerberg's JARVIS Assistant
Zuck enlisted Facebook's billion-plus users, saying 'it's time to give my AI JARVIS a voice. Who should I ask to do it?'
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Check Out This Homemade, Real-Life Captain America Shield
Marvel, eat your heart out.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Meet the Young Women Marvel Thinks Will Save the World
Here are the finalists of 'Marvel's Captain America: Civil War' -- Girls Reforming the Future Challenge.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'
Pressure is building for governor to veto the legislation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read