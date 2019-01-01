My Queue

Mary Barra

Mary Barra Has Time to Respond. So Should You.
Networking

Mary Barra Has Time to Respond. So Should You.

Email, like any social tool, is an opportunity to build relationships, and more importantly, build up people.
Carolyn Rodz | 3 min read
5 Famous Business Leaders on the Power of Mentorship

5 Famous Business Leaders on the Power of Mentorship

Richard Branson, Robert Herjavec and more share formative experiences that went on to shape their careers.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
The 10 Entrepreneurs Who Defined 2014

The 10 Entrepreneurs Who Defined 2014

Read about the business leaders who dominated headlines in 2014 and set the stage for the year ahead -- for better or for worse.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
The Transformative Leadership Styles of 3 Top Female CEOs

The Transformative Leadership Styles of 3 Top Female CEOs

For the first time, women have taken the reins of some of the world's largest corporations. The challenges they face are anything but new.
Tor Constantino | 6 min read
Just 3 Months In, GM CEO Mary Barra Faces a Career-Defining Storm

Just 3 Months In, GM CEO Mary Barra Faces a Career-Defining Storm

Mary Barra, the first-ever female CEO of a major global automaker, has boldly accepted responsibility for an ignition defect that resulted in 12 deaths.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read