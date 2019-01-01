My Queue

The Outlier: The Maserati Levante S Is A Refreshing Splash Of Color In The Grey World Of Premium SUVs
The Outlier: The Maserati Levante S Is A Refreshing Splash Of Color In The Grey World Of Premium SUVs

The Maserati Levante ticks all of the right boxes.
Tom Paye | 7 min read
Marketing To A High-End Consumer, Using The Luxury Strategy

Marketing To A High-End Consumer, Using The Luxury Strategy

The luxury strategy aims at creating the highest brand value and pricing power by leveraging all intangible elements of singularity- i.e. time, heritage, country of origin, craftsmanship, man-made, small series, prestigious clients, etc.
Vincent Bastien | 9 min read
The Frontrunner: Maserati's Umberto Maria Cini On Catering to Car Connoisseurs

The Frontrunner: Maserati's Umberto Maria Cini On Catering to Car Connoisseurs

Besides marking the 100th anniversary of the Trident brand, 2014 saw Maserati mark its best sales year on record, with approximately 36,500 of its luxury cars finding buyers around the world.
Aby Sam Thomas | 4 min read