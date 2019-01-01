My Queue

Mashreq

Follow The Leader: H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education
Leadership

To say that Mashreq CEO H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair dreams big with whatever he does would probably be an understatement. Consider his latest endeavor, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education, of which he is the Chairman.
Aby Sam Thomas | 9 min read