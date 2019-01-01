There are no Videos in your queue.
Mashup
Food
French pastry chef Francois Payard created the dessert hybrid.
Quirky ice cream company Coolhaus added the cheesy flavor to its menu for fall.
As state fairs reveal their food lineups for 2015, the highlights include deep-fried Starbucks, bacon explosions and mac-and-cheese cupcakes.
Confused? Here's what the artery-clogging treat looks like.
Delicious mashup or weird mistake? You tell us.
Fast Food
Fries + cheese + pepperoni = profit?
KFC
The white chocolate and wafer cup is 100 percent edible – and has the power to get people talking about coffee at a chain better known for chicken.
Wendys
Don't feel like preparing an entire turkey feast for Christmas? Head to Japan and pick up Wendy's Turkey Pretzel Mashed Potato Burger.
Franchise
From weird mashups to the pros and cons of franchising, check out the most-read franchise stories of the year.
Pizza
Following in the bizarre mashup tradition of Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos, Pizza Hut is adding Doritos to its pies in Australia.
Mashup
Philadelphia's burger joint PYT just released a Bacon Mac & Cheese Doughnut – perfect for pairing with Thanksgiving leftovers.
Mashup
Atlanta-based Church's Chicken is hopping onto the fast-food mashup bandwagon for the first time.
Burger King
The 880-calorie 'Poutine a la Burger' features poutine topped with chopped beef patties, mustard, ketchup and pickles.
