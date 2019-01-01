My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mashup

Check Out the 'Macaronut,' the Macaron-Doughnut Mashup
Food

Check Out the 'Macaronut,' the Macaron-Doughnut Mashup

French pastry chef Francois Payard created the dessert hybrid.
Lyanne Alfaro | 2 min read
Pizza Ice Cream Is Now a Thing

Pizza Ice Cream Is Now a Thing

Quirky ice cream company Coolhaus added the cheesy flavor to its menu for fall.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America

The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America

As state fairs reveal their food lineups for 2015, the highlights include deep-fried Starbucks, bacon explosions and mac-and-cheese cupcakes.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Deep-Fried Starbucks Coffee Is on the Menu at Fairs This Summer

Deep-Fried Starbucks Coffee Is on the Menu at Fairs This Summer

Confused? Here's what the artery-clogging treat looks like.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Pizza Hut's Latest Mashup: Hot-Dog Pizza Crust

Pizza Hut's Latest Mashup: Hot-Dog Pizza Crust

Delicious mashup or weird mistake? You tell us.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Carl's Jr. Tests Pepperoni Pizza Fries, Which Are Exactly What They Sound Like
Fast Food

Carl's Jr. Tests Pepperoni Pizza Fries, Which Are Exactly What They Sound Like

Fries + cheese + pepperoni = profit?
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Why KFC Is Developing an Edible Coffee Cup in the U.K.
KFC

Why KFC Is Developing an Edible Coffee Cup in the U.K.

The white chocolate and wafer cup is 100 percent edible – and has the power to get people talking about coffee at a chain better known for chicken.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Wendy's Japan Crams Entire Turkey Dinner Between Two Buns
Wendys

Wendy's Japan Crams Entire Turkey Dinner Between Two Buns

Don't feel like preparing an entire turkey feast for Christmas? Head to Japan and pick up Wendy's Turkey Pretzel Mashed Potato Burger.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Entrepreneur's Top 10 Franchising Articles of 2014
Franchise

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Franchising Articles of 2014

From weird mashups to the pros and cons of franchising, check out the most-read franchise stories of the year.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Pizza + Doritos? Pizza Hut Says Yes.
Pizza

Pizza + Doritos? Pizza Hut Says Yes.

Following in the bizarre mashup tradition of Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos, Pizza Hut is adding Doritos to its pies in Australia.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Would You Eat a Doughnut Stuffed With Mac & Cheese?
Mashup

Would You Eat a Doughnut Stuffed With Mac & Cheese?

Philadelphia's burger joint PYT just released a Bacon Mac & Cheese Doughnut – perfect for pairing with Thanksgiving leftovers.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Oreo Biscuits Are the Latest Food Mashup
Mashup

Oreo Biscuits Are the Latest Food Mashup

Atlanta-based Church's Chicken is hopping onto the fast-food mashup bandwagon for the first time.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Burger King Launches the Ultimate Canadian Mashup: Poutine Topped With a Whopper
Burger King

Burger King Launches the Ultimate Canadian Mashup: Poutine Topped With a Whopper

The 880-calorie 'Poutine a la Burger' features poutine topped with chopped beef patties, mustard, ketchup and pickles.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read