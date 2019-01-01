My Queue

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Marvin Minsky, AI Pioneer, Dies at 88
Obituaries

The MIT professor invented vital research equipment and consulted on Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey.'
Timothy J. Seppala | 2 min read
MIT Researchers Built a Chip That Could Bring Night Vision to Cars, Phones

New graphene-based sensors could one day be integrated into car windshields and other everyday products.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
This New Invention Could Get That Last Drop of Toothpaste Out of the Tube

At MIT, scientists have created a coating that will turn the inside of almost any package into a non-stick surface.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Why Twitter Is Handing Over Your Tweets to MIT

MIT's Laboratory for Social Machines now has access to every public tweet ever made...for research, of course.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read