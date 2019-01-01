My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Massage Franchise

Franchise of the Day: Relax And Unwind With This Franchise
Franchises

Franchise of the Day: Relax And Unwind With This Franchise

A massage or two never hurt anyone.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
How Franchises Are Democratizing Luxury

How Franchises Are Democratizing Luxury

With affordable pricing, convenient locations and online scheduling systems, franchising is making health and beauty services accessible to all.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case

Judge Rules Against Joint Employer Responsibility in Minimum Wage Case

A California judge ruled that only Massage Envy franchisees – not the corporate franchisor – are responsible for wage violations, in contrast to recent National Labor Relations Board decisions.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Franchise Players: The Journey From Massage Therapist to Massage Franchisee

Franchise Players: The Journey From Massage Therapist to Massage Franchisee

For Jackie Martinez, Elements Massage has evolved from an outlet for her stress to an hourly job to her very own franchise.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read