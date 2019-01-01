There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Mastercard
Mastercard
'This was almost an invisible tax,' Walter Merricks, who is bringing the case, told the BBC.
Transactions would require users to perform certain actions, such as a smile, blink or tilting of the head.
The credit card company first tested its facial recognition capabilities in August in the United States in October.
Also: Those crunchy bits may not be peanuts in your Snickers bar.
Don't worry, you didn't accidentally follow MasterCard. They just paid Twitter to be featured on your Following list.
More From This Topic
Credit Cards
You can save up to 30% on your credit card processing fees with these six tips.
Nonprofits
Launched as a pilot program in Flint, Mich., the duplex structures aim to drive economic growth and revitalize beleaguered communities.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?