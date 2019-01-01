My Queue

Mastercard Sued For $19 Billion In Britain's Biggest Damages Claim
'This was almost an invisible tax,' Walter Merricks, who is bringing the case, told the BBC.
Reuters | 3 min read
Amazon Files Patent for Selfie Payments

Transactions would require users to perform certain actions, such as a smile, blink or tilting of the head.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Mastercard Is Expanding Its 'Selfie Pay' Capabilities

The credit card company first tested its facial recognition capabilities in August in the United States in October.
Claire Zillman | 2 min read
Use Your 'Duckface' to Buy Stuff Online -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Also: Those crunchy bits may not be peanuts in your Snickers bar.
Carolyn Sun | 2 min read
Twitter Is Selling Ad Space in Your Following List

Don't worry, you didn't accidentally follow MasterCard. They just paid Twitter to be featured on your Following list.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services
You can save up to 30% on your credit card processing fees with these six tips.
Darrah Brustein | 7 min read
Habitat for Humanity, MasterCard Building 'Work-Live' Spaces for Low-Income Business Owners
Launched as a pilot program in Flint, Mich., the duplex structures aim to drive economic growth and revitalize beleaguered communities.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read