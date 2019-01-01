There are no Videos in your queue.
Masters of Scale - Week Eight
The keys to a strong company culture are not perks and benefits -- they are good leadership and employee empowerment.
Despite the frantic news cycle, there are many tech companies with solid, valuable cultures that are rooted in integrity and kindness.
Recognizing the value of diversity early in an organization's lifecycle is an important part of creating a sustainable and ultimately positive cultural foundation.
It's important for founders to define culture as their company scales.
Masters of Scale - Week Eight
In the eighth episode of Masters of Scale, Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, explains how having a strong culture helps the company overcome lows, push the envelope with content and allows for innovation.
Masters of Scale
In the eighth episode of 'Masters of Scale,' the Netflix CEO talks to Reid Hoffman about the principles of an effective, deliberate company culture.
