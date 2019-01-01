There are no Videos in your queue.
Masters of Scale - Week Five
Masters of Scale
Don't let anyone convince you otherwise -- achieving an open and (candidly) honest environment takes time.
Leaders come in all shapes and sizes. However, the one thing they should all have in common is the ability to make and break plans.
The GLORY kickboxing league had to scrap its way up.
How do you decide to let someone go, when there is a heartfelt attachment and perhaps a family or friend connection involved?
As the host of podcast Masters of Scale, Reid Hoffman asks everyone from Mark Zuckerberg to Sara Blakely what it takes to build a successful company.
Managing a team of four to overseeing 17,000 employees, the COO of Facebook knows what it takes to maintain a strong culture as a company grows.
Masters of Scale
Think of feedback like the gift that will keep you honest, successful and humble.
In the latest episode of Masters of Scale, the Facebook COO opens up about lessons learned with Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn cofounder and Greylock partner.
