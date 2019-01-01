My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Masters of Scale - Week Five

Getting Honest Feedback From Your Team
Masters of Scale

Getting Honest Feedback From Your Team

Don't let anyone convince you otherwise -- achieving an open and (candidly) honest environment takes time.
John Rampton | 5 min read
The Secret to Successful Leadership? Make and Break Plans.

The Secret to Successful Leadership? Make and Break Plans.

Leaders come in all shapes and sizes. However, the one thing they should all have in common is the ability to make and break plans.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
To Build a Successful Sports League, This Executive Had to Trash His Original Plans

To Build a Successful Sports League, This Executive Had to Trash His Original Plans

The GLORY kickboxing league had to scrap its way up.
Jason Feifer | 10 min read
Building Your Management Team as Your Startup Scales Is a 'Make-or Buy' Decision

Building Your Management Team as Your Startup Scales Is a 'Make-or Buy' Decision

How do you decide to let someone go, when there is a heartfelt attachment and perhaps a family or friend connection involved?
Doug and Polly White | 8 min read
How 6 Business Titans Created a Thriving Team

How 6 Business Titans Created a Thriving Team

As the host of podcast Masters of Scale, Reid Hoffman asks everyone from Mark Zuckerberg to Sara Blakely what it takes to build a successful company.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Sheryl Sandberg Shares 7 Ways to Build Resilience Into Your Company Culture As You Scale
Masters of Scale - Week Five

Sheryl Sandberg Shares 7 Ways to Build Resilience Into Your Company Culture As You Scale

Managing a team of four to overseeing 17,000 employees, the COO of Facebook knows what it takes to maintain a strong culture as a company grows.
Andrea Huspeni | 8 min read
Using This Simple Tool Will Make You Better Than 99 Percent of CEOs
Masters of Scale

Using This Simple Tool Will Make You Better Than 99 Percent of CEOs

Think of feedback like the gift that will keep you honest, successful and humble.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
Sheryl Sandberg Shares What She Learned About Growing Teams for Facebook and Google
Masters of Scale - Week Five

Sheryl Sandberg Shares What She Learned About Growing Teams for Facebook and Google

In the latest episode of Masters of Scale, the Facebook COO opens up about lessons learned with Reid Hoffman, the LinkedIn cofounder and Greylock partner.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read