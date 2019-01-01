My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Masters of Scale - Week Four

When This Cookie Dough Company Went Viral, Its Founder Had to Change Everything
Masters of Scale

When This Cookie Dough Company Went Viral, Its Founder Had to Change Everything

After Kristen Tomlan opened her shop Do, she was stunned by just how thoroughly unprepared she was -- it was a disaster.
Kristen Tomlan | 8 min read
How Listening to All Customer Feedback Could Destroy Your Product

How Listening to All Customer Feedback Could Destroy Your Product

If you incorporate too much feedback, you might end up with a bulky product that you spent way more time on than you should have for very little return.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
When It Makes Sense to Release an Imperfect Product

When It Makes Sense to Release an Imperfect Product

We share when you should get your product out there and start getting feedback.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
When to Selectively Listen to Feedback and Ignore What Users Say

When to Selectively Listen to Feedback and Ignore What Users Say

While gauging user feedback is definitely important, entrepreneurs need to both listen to what users say, and selectively ignore them.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Reveals the 5 Strategies That Helped Facebook Grow at an Insane Rate

Mark Zuckerberg Reveals the 5 Strategies That Helped Facebook Grow at an Insane Rate

These moves bring 'move fast and break things' to life.
Andrea Huspeni | 7 min read

More From This Topic

4 Times 'Fail Fast, Fail Cheap' Is the Wrong Advice
Masters of Scale

4 Times 'Fail Fast, Fail Cheap' Is the Wrong Advice

Used at the wrong time or taken to an extreme, failing fast and failing cheap can result in significant destruction of value.
Doug and Polly White | 8 min read
Why Mark Zuckerberg Runs 10,000 Facebook Versions a Day
Masters of Scale

Why Mark Zuckerberg Runs 10,000 Facebook Versions a Day

In a rare interview on the podcast 'Masters of Scale,' the Facebook CEO shares how his obsession with testing everything has helped his company scale.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read