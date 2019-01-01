My Queue

Masters of Scale - Week One

Why I Spent Hours Conducting Research for My First Clients -- All Before I Was Paid a Dime
Masters of Scale

All that extra time helped me build my company into the multi-million dollar agency it is today.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
The Perfect Product is a Myth. Here's How to Scale the Almost-Perfect Product.

No product survives meeting the customer.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
The Crazy, Labor-Intensive Technique We Used to Get Our First Clients

Networking and coffee meetings didn't work for us. We needed a different way to sell our services.
Doug and Polly White | 7 min read
To Grow Your Business, You Need to Handcraft Your Experience With Early Customers

Our editor-in-chief Jason Feifer sits down with serial entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David to discuss the importance of creating special experiences for your first customers.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Should Your Product Be Perfect or Scalable? Can It Be Both?

When I first designed my platform for Due, I knew all along that I was not going to wait to create the perfect product before I launched it.
John Rampton | 5 min read

More From This Topic

First on Entrepreneur: Airbnb's Brian Chesky Shares His Childhood Obsession for Design
Masters of Scale

Airbnb's co-founder shares stories about his childhood passion for design.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read
How I Made $8,600 Per Hour Recording Personalized Voicemails
Masters of Scale

At my company, I want to keep creating personal experiences even as we scale.
Ronnie Nijmeh | 9 min read
LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: To Scale, Do Things That Don't Scale
Masters of Scale

To kick-off the new podcast, 'Masters of Scale,' Reid Hoffman chats with the co-founder of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, on creating the perfect experience for a handful of customers.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Check Out a New Podcast Hosted by Reid Hoffman -- And Join the Conversation on Entrepreneur.com
Masters of Scale

The billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and Greylock partner is hosting a new 10-series podcast, 'Masters of Scale', one full of ideas worth talking about.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
Reid Hoffman: To Successfully Grow A Business, You Must 'Expect Chaos'
Reid Hoffman

He's the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, Greylock Partner, a mentor to many, and, starting in May, the host of a new podcast called 'Masters of Scale.' Here, Hoffman gives us an inside look at how he teaches entrepreneurs to grow successful businesses.
Andrew Leonard | 15+ min read