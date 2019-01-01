My Queue

Masters of Scale - Week Seven

To Be a Successful Entrepreneur, This Trait Is Key
To Be a Successful Entrepreneur, This Trait Is Key

Grit is often overlooked in entrepreneurship.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Why Being Lazy Might Be the Secret to a Successful Tech Startup

In fact, being "lazy" and copying a model that's already working is a great way to get started.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
Acquisitions Can Help You Scale, but Come With Risks

Sometimes the only shortcut to growth is through acquisition, but can you afford it?
Doug and Polly White | 6 min read
With No Budget, Hear How This Determined Founder Drove Growth and Snared Rock-Star Hires

Want to drive projects and people? Think in systems, according to Nancy Lublin in this week's episode of Masters of Scale.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read
Grit Helped This Entrepreneur Hustle Harder -- Even After a Rejection By Trump

'Grit is every entrepreneur's trump card,' says Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder and Greylock partner.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read