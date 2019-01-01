My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Masters of Scale - Week Three

Sometimes You Need to Let Go of a Bad Idea
Masters of Scale

Sometimes You Need to Let Go of a Bad Idea

When you go into business, especially with a new or unique idea, how do you know when to persist and when to change course?
Doug and Polly White | 7 min read
Should You Pitch Your Company as the 'Uber' of Your Space?

Should You Pitch Your Company as the 'Uber' of Your Space?

Editor-in-chief Jason Feifer meets with author and TV personality Nicole Lapin to discuss the pros and cons of presenting your big startup idea as the next Uber or Netflix in your space.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
'It Will Never Work,' They Said -- But It Did

'It Will Never Work,' They Said -- But It Did

Naysayers shouldn't stop you from forging ahead, especially if you have the the willpower as well as the research to prove them wrong.
John Rampton | 5 min read
4 Ways Tristan Walker's Success Depended on Breaking from the Pack

4 Ways Tristan Walker's Success Depended on Breaking from the Pack

In excerpts first on Entrepreneur from the Masters of Scale podcast series, the founder of Walker & Company shares when he went against the grain -- and what we can learn from it.
Andrea Huspeni | 7 min read
The Last Laugh: Why Good Ideas Are Often Ridiculed at First

The Last Laugh: Why Good Ideas Are Often Ridiculed at First

There are hundreds of businesses that, logically, sounded preposterous when they were first considered. The Pet Rock, anyone?
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read

More From This Topic

LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: Laughable Ideas Are Sometimes the Best Ideas
Masters of Scale

LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: Laughable Ideas Are Sometimes the Best Ideas

In the new episode of 'Masters of Scale,' host Reid Hoffman chats with entrepreneurs Tristan Walker and Kathryn Minshew about using early rejection to build successful businesses.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read