Masters of Scale - Week Three
Masters of Scale
When you go into business, especially with a new or unique idea, how do you know when to persist and when to change course?
Editor-in-chief Jason Feifer meets with author and TV personality Nicole Lapin to discuss the pros and cons of presenting your big startup idea as the next Uber or Netflix in your space.
Naysayers shouldn't stop you from forging ahead, especially if you have the the willpower as well as the research to prove them wrong.
In excerpts first on Entrepreneur from the Masters of Scale podcast series, the founder of Walker & Company shares when he went against the grain -- and what we can learn from it.
There are hundreds of businesses that, logically, sounded preposterous when they were first considered. The Pet Rock, anyone?
Masters of Scale
In the new episode of 'Masters of Scale,' host Reid Hoffman chats with entrepreneurs Tristan Walker and Kathryn Minshew about using early rejection to build successful businesses.
