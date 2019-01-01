My Queue

Masters of Scale - Week Two

To Raise or Not to Raise, That Is the Question
Masters of Scale

To Raise or Not to Raise, That Is the Question

Weighing the pros and cons of pursuing investors.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
It Always Takes More Time and Money Than You Think to Start a Business

It Always Takes More Time and Money Than You Think to Start a Business

It is the unanticipated items that cause most startups to take longer and cost more to reach breakeven.
Doug and Polly White | 7 min read
Instead of Taking Millions More in Investor Money, Our 25-Person Company Chose to IPO

Instead of Taking Millions More in Investor Money, Our 25-Person Company Chose to IPO

Why we made the strategic decision to pursue an IPO as a fundraising strategy.
David Greenberg | 10 min read
A Different Pathway to Startup Success: How to Avoid Taking Money and Losing Control

A Different Pathway to Startup Success: How to Avoid Taking Money and Losing Control

Deciding whether to raise money or trade equity in your business for the much-needed help can be a tough call.
John Rampton | 6 min read
How Much Money Should Entrepreneurs Really Raise?

How Much Money Should Entrepreneurs Really Raise?

There are two theories: raising a lot and raising just enough to get by. Both have their advantages and setbacks.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

More From This Topic

If You Can't Speak 'Instagram,' This Founder Thinks You'll Need to Learn
Masters of Scale

If You Can't Speak 'Instagram,' This Founder Thinks You'll Need to Learn

A side experiment transformed online stationery company Minted -- and has helped it understand the power of visuals for consumers.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Raised Millions More Than He Originally Planned
Funding

Why This Entrepreneur Raised Millions More Than He Originally Planned

Despite being a well-known investor in Canada and one of the stars of the French-Canadian version of 'Shark Tank,' this entrepreneur got his funding needs wrong twice.
Jason Feifer | 7 min read
LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman to Entrepreneurs: Raise More Money Than You Need
Masters of Scale

LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman to Entrepreneurs: Raise More Money Than You Need

In the new episode of 'Masters of Scale,' host Reid Hoffman chats with the founder of Eve and Minted about the importance of stocking the war chest with a lot of cash.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read