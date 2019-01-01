My Queue

Match.com

Quarterly Reports

The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Reuters | 2 min read
6 'Tone-Deaf' Ads That Got Companies in Trouble and Damaged Their Brands

In London, a series of Match.com subway ads rubbed consumers the wrong way, and the ads were pulled. Here are some other companies that made some questionable marketing choices.
Carolyn Sun | 9 min read
Square, Match Group Soar in Market Debut Despite Dismal Initial Pricing

It marks a relatively hopeful sign in a chilly IPO climate.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Investors 'Swipe Right' on Tinder Parent's Market Debut

Match Group, which owns Tinder and Match.com, were trading as much as 16 percent in early trading Thursday.
Reuters | 2 min read
It's Time for Sean Rad to Leave Tinder. For Good.

Sean Rad is a skilled entrepreneur and visionary, but he has proven too often he isn't right for a larger, high-profile role.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Tinder's Parent Company Sets IPO Terms
IPO

Match Group expects to go public before Thanksgiving with shares priced between $12 and $14.
Dan Primack | 1 min read
Match Group, the Company That Owns Tinder, Just Filed for an IPO
IPO

Match Group's portfolio of dating companies include Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, OKCupid and HowAboutWe.
Alyson Shontell | 1 min read
5 Things You Didn't Know About Tinder's Sean Rad
Entrepreneurs

Meet the man who turned online dating into a game of swipes.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Match Now Owns Pretty Much Every Dating Website
Apps

The IAC-owned group that operates Match, Tinder and OKCupid has just bought PlentyOfFish for $575 million.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Match, Tinder to Go Public
IPO

Media conglomerate IAC is planning an initial public offering for The Match Group, which includes Match.com, OkCupid and Tinder.
Jonathan Chew | 1 min read
The Next U.S. Corporate Security Risk: Dating Apps
Security

Using apps like Tinder or OkCupid on company smartphones can pose a significant vulnerability, IBM says.
Reuters | 3 min read
Tinder Suspends Co-Founder Over Sexual Harassment Claims
Legal

Whitney Wolfe, former vice president of marketing, says she was repeatedly called a whore by top Tinder execs, and that her status as a co-founder was revoked because she was female.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Site Says, 'Make Me a Match: I'll Pay You.'

New site hopes paying amateur matchmakers will set it apart in a crowded market.
Laura Entis | 4 min read