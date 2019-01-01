There are no Videos in your queue.
Match.com
Quarterly Reports
The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
In London, a series of Match.com subway ads rubbed consumers the wrong way, and the ads were pulled. Here are some other companies that made some questionable marketing choices.
It marks a relatively hopeful sign in a chilly IPO climate.
Match Group, which owns Tinder and Match.com, were trading as much as 16 percent in early trading Thursday.
Sean Rad is a skilled entrepreneur and visionary, but he has proven too often he isn't right for a larger, high-profile role.
More From This Topic
IPO
Match Group expects to go public before Thanksgiving with shares priced between $12 and $14.
IPO
Match Group's portfolio of dating companies include Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, OKCupid and HowAboutWe.
Entrepreneurs
Meet the man who turned online dating into a game of swipes.
Apps
The IAC-owned group that operates Match, Tinder and OKCupid has just bought PlentyOfFish for $575 million.
IPO
Media conglomerate IAC is planning an initial public offering for The Match Group, which includes Match.com, OkCupid and Tinder.
Security
Using apps like Tinder or OkCupid on company smartphones can pose a significant vulnerability, IBM says.
Legal
Whitney Wolfe, former vice president of marketing, says she was repeatedly called a whore by top Tinder execs, and that her status as a co-founder was revoked because she was female.
New site hopes paying amateur matchmakers will set it apart in a crowded market.
