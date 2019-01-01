My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Matchmakers

Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You
Personality

Stop Trying to Make Yourself Fit a Career That's Not Right For You

A new assessment tool guides users toward ventures and business models that are a more natural match for their inherent personality traits.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Is Building a Matchmaking Service for Pen Pals

This Entrepreneur Is Building a Matchmaking Service for Pen Pals

Kate Dobie wants to create a hub for letter-writers. Can it work? We asked her ... by letter, of course.
Jason Feifer | 11 min read
Matchmaking Isn't Just for Dating. It's a Model for Many New Businesses.

Matchmaking Isn't Just for Dating. It's a Model for Many New Businesses.

Putting two people together is as old as time, and a great business model for many companies.
Susan Solovic | 5 min read
Has TGI Friday's Ruined Drones for Restaurants Everywhere?

Has TGI Friday's Ruined Drones for Restaurants Everywhere?

In a mistletoe drone incident gone awry, TGI Friday's made a bloody mess in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
TGI Fridays Is Putting 'Mistletoe Drones' in Restaurants

TGI Fridays Is Putting 'Mistletoe Drones' in Restaurants

TGI Fridays in the U.K. has launched drones to force customers to make out. They even have a 'kiss cam' to scope out the action.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Why on Earth Does eHarmony Offer Real-Life Matchmakers?
Online Dating

Why on Earth Does eHarmony Offer Real-Life Matchmakers?

Online dating sites are supposed to be confident in their algorithms, which makes eHarmony's $5,000-a-year eH+ service all the more perplexing.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Meet the eHarmony of Tutoring
Starting Up

Meet the eHarmony of Tutoring

If it works for dates, it should work for matching students with tutors.
Andrew Tilin | 4 min read
Forget Love: Your Future Co-Founder Could Be Waiting for You Online
Starting a Business

Forget Love: Your Future Co-Founder Could Be Waiting for You Online

Startup mythology is rooted in dorm-room ‘meet cute' stories, but some entrepreneurs are determined to seek out their perfect co-founder online.
Laura Entis | 9 min read
Catch Me a Catch: Franchise Industry, Shopping Centers Play Matchmaker
Franchises

Catch Me a Catch: Franchise Industry, Shopping Centers Play Matchmaker

Move over, eHarmony, JDate and ChristianMingle. There's a new player in the online matchmaking space.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
A 21st Century Spin on the Matchmaking Business
Starting a Business

A 21st Century Spin on the Matchmaking Business

Jasbina Ahluwalia is making the ancient tradition of Indian matchmaking a 21st century business.
Kavita Daswani | 3 min read